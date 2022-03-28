Will Sunak's reluctance to invest derail the UK's Energy Security Strategy?

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Will Sunak's reluctance to invest derail the UK's Energy Security Strategy?

FT reports plan is being held up, with officials claiming Chancellor Rishi Sunak 'doesn't want to provide any new money'

The government's much anticipated Energy Security Strategy has reportedly been delayed for a second time, with the Treasury resisting proposals for new spending plans that would help to boost domestic...

James Murray
James Murray

More on Policy

Credit: COP26
Politics

Alok Sharma urges countries to keep climate promises after 'fragile win' at COP26

COP26 President calls on G20 nations in particular to strengthen 2030 emissions targets this year

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 March 2022 • 4 min read
National Grid's climate goals cover its scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions | Credit: National Grid
Venture Capital

Macquarie consortium to buy controlling stake in Britain's gas network from National Grid

Investors eye major role for hydrogen in decarbonising UK's gas and energy system after deal valuing business at £9.6bn

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 March 2022 • 4 min read
Last chance to register to attend Net Zero Finance Summit
Policy

Last chance to register to attend Net Zero Finance Summit

The Net Zero Finance Summit will take tomorrow, Tuesday 29 March - you can register now to be part of the live discussion

BusinessGreen
clock 28 March 2022 • 2 min read