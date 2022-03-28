Will Sunak's reluctance to invest derail the UK's Energy Security Strategy?

FT reports plan is being held up, with officials claiming Chancellor Rishi Sunak 'doesn't want to provide any new money'
The government's much anticipated Energy Security Strategy has reportedly been delayed for a second time, with the Treasury resisting proposals for new spending plans that would help to boost domestic...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial