Green remedy: How a net zero global healthcare sector could help cure planetary ills
Health systems will bear the brunt of the climate-related health emergencies, so bold action needs to be taken to reduce the sector's ever-growing emissions, a new report argues
There is no question the health impacts of the climate emergency have the potential to dwarf those of the Covid-19 pandemic. Fossil fuel pollution and extreme weather events already contribute to millions...
More news
Sustainable bond market tipped to hit $1tr in 2021
SEB revises its predictions for sustainable bond market upwards, after stellar results in first quarter of the year
Organic Valley loans dairy farmers funds for renewable energy
How Organic Valley is leading a growing trend designed to tackle Scope 3 emissions
Heineken toasts new 'carbon neutral' target
Brewing giant pledges to deliver carbon neutral production by 2030 and full value chain by 2040
Green remedy: How a net zero global healthcare sector could help cure planetary ills
Health systems will bear the brunt of the climate-related health emergencies, so bold action needs to be taken to reduce the sector's ever-growing emissions, a new report argues