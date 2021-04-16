Green remedy: How a net zero global healthcare sector could help cure planetary ills

Green remedy: How a net zero global healthcare sector could help cure planetary ills
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Health systems will bear the brunt of the climate-related health emergencies, so bold action needs to be taken to reduce the sector's ever-growing emissions, a new report argues

There is no question the health impacts of the climate emergency have the potential to dwarf those of the Covid-19 pandemic. Fossil fuel pollution and extreme weather events already contribute to millions...

To continue reading...

More on Policy

More news