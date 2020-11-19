How to avoid the risk of 'stranded people': SSE sets industry precedent with 'Just Transition' plan
Energy company publishes pioneering 'Just Transition Strategy' as it sets out its plans to unleash a major renewables drive over the coming decade
SSE has become the first company in the UK's energy sector to publish a 'Just Transition Strategy' that formally sets out how the firm intends to manage the social implications of divesting from fossil...
More news
Mayor of London ploughs £10m into 'Green New Deal' projects
The funding will focus on tackling building and transport emissions and supporting new green businesses, according to City Hall
Government eyes energy efficiency targets for UK mortgage lenders
Mortgage lenders could face targets to achieve an EPC rating of C across their portfolio properties by 2030 under consultation proposals
PensionBee to launch fossil fuel-free fund by end of 2020
Online pension platform aiming to roll out one of UK's first fossil fuel-free funds after receiving £31m in fund commitments from customers in under a week
Food firms neglecting supply chain climate resilience, CDP warns
Companies are chasing profits from product innovations such as plant-based meat but failing to invest in supply chain resilience, study finds