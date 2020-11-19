How to avoid the risk of 'stranded people': SSE sets industry precedent with 'Just Transition' plan

A just transition will involve re-training workers in carbon-intensive industries for work in the green economy | Credit: Drax
A just transition will involve re-training workers in carbon-intensive industries for work in the green economy | Credit: Drax
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Energy company publishes pioneering 'Just Transition Strategy' as it sets out its plans to unleash a major renewables drive over the coming decade

SSE has become the first company in the UK's energy sector to publish a 'Just Transition Strategy' that formally sets out how the firm intends to manage the social implications of divesting from fossil...

To continue reading...

More on Workplace

More news