IRENA: Renewable energy generates half a million new jobs worldwide in 2019

Wind farm technicians are increasingly in demand in the UK | Credit: Siemens
Wind farm technicians are increasingly in demand in the UK | Credit: Siemens
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

As many as 11.5 million people now work in renewable energy worldwide, but IRENA warns strong policy action essential to sustain growth in the wake of Covid-19

Job opportunities in the renewable energy continue to surge worldwide, with 11.5 million people worldwide working in the sector in 2019, up almost 500,000 from the year before, according to the International...

To continue reading...

More on Skills

More news