'Missing link': Could nuclear power up the clean hydrogen industry?
A new report argues that with demand for clean hydrogen set to boom, the nascent mocular reactor industry could have a key role to play in meeting surging demand
The world can meet the Paris climate goals and save "trillions" of dollars by building a new generation of modular nuclear reactors to create clean hydrogen, a new report suggests. Hydrogen is increasingly...
Not so fast fashion: Public backs calls for government to clean up fashion industry
Hubbub report reveals widespread support for policies to curb environmental impact of clothing industry
Facebook promises to fight climate misinformation, as company eyes net zero supply chain by 2030
Tech giant unveils plans for new Climate Science Information Centre as it pledges to reach net zero emissions across its value chain by 2030
Corporate action: SBTi unveils plans for global standard for net zero target setting
New paper assesses a variety of existing net zero target setting practices and proposes conditions that effective targets must meet