Global Briefing: China mulls carbon neutrality
All the latest green business news from around the world
Beijing promises to 'contribute more' on climate China revealed this week that it is considering setting a 'carbon neutrality' goal in a move that has significantly raised expectations ahead of next...
More news
Poll: A third of young people want more climate education at school
UK survey of 7-17 year-olds also highlights concern their views are not listened to by policymakers on climate change and environmental issues
Inside Elon Musk's Tesla startup ecosystem
Is Tesla emulating Silicon Valley in its ability to catalyse an entire network of highly innovative clean tech companies?
Currys PC World aims to help customers 'Go Greener' with new campaign
Tech giant kicks off major new campaign designed to promote new wave of ultra-efficient smart technologies