EU rich in 'shovel-ready' projects for green recovery, study suggests
Thousands of green projects are raring to go across Europe to help build resilient Covid-19 recovery, study suggests
As EU leaders meet - physically - in Brussels today to thrash out crucial details of the bloc's proposed €750bn Covid-19 recovery package and new long-term budget, new evidence suggests there are thousands...
More news
Britishvolt eyes South Wales site for UK's first 'gigafactory'
Start-up working with Welsh Government to develop 30GWh battery manufacturing plant and accompanying 200MW solar farm
Study: Electrical waste costing UK £370m in lost valuable raw materials each year
Around 500,000 tonnes of valuable electricals lost, binned, hoarded or stolen in the UK last year, research suggests
We Mean Business and Amazon team up in support of The Climate Pledge
Global green business coalition to work with tech giant to encourage businesses to adopt more ambitious net zero goals
A decade of celebrating the green economy
The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards are going digital - and we'd love for you all to join us