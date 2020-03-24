Coronavirus: Calls grow for green recovery, as battle lines drawn over US stimulus
Leading experts from around the world argue policymakers should avoid locking in fossil fuel infrastructure, as President Trump attacks the 'ridiculous Green New Deal'
Battle lines drawn in Congress this week look set to be repeated around the world, as calls grow for economic rescue packages to prioritise climate action and avoid "locking in" a new wave of fossil fuel...
More news
Coronavirus: Calls grow for green recovery, as battle lines drawn over US stimulus
Leading experts from around the world argue policymakers should avoid locking in fossil fuel infrastructure, as President Trump attacks the 'ridiculous Green New Deal'
Arbnco steps up trial of SME energy efficiency platform
Scottish building optimisation specialist teams up with Centrica and secures government funding to undertake three pilot projects across the UK
Greencoat Renewables passes 500MW mark with French wind farm deal
Leading renewables investment firm completes first acquisition in continental Europe with €30m purchase of French portfolio
Community wind farm sets up Hebridean Pandemic Response Fund
Point and Sandwick Trust, owners of the UK's largest publicly-owned wind farm, assigns funds to 'support the community effort we are going to need to get through the pandemic'