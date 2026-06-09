Ward Williams, a B Corp and Queens Award-winning built environment agency, is a team of project managers, surveyors, cost, construction, strategic advisory, and sustainability specialists who believe the built environment should work better for people and the planet. For more than 50 years, the firm has been helping organisations across the UK plan, deliver and manage places that last.

As head of sustainability at Ward Williams, Paloma Hermoso leads work on retrofit strategy, carbon management, and circular design. She combines technical expertise with insights from environmental psychology, focusing on the people who live, work and thrive in the places we build.

BusinessGreen Intelligence: What was your first job in sustainability?

Paloma Hermoso: I came into construction from a background in social psychology and found myself increasingly drawn to questions around how buildings affect people, how we use resources and the long-term impact of decisions we make early in projects. It wasn't labelled as 'sustainability' at the time. Looking back, that curiosity was my starting point, before I had the language or the job title for it.

What qualifications or experience did you have before starting in sustainability?

My background is quite mixed, which has actually been helpful. I went to university and completed a degree in psychology and after moving into construction, eventually specialised in areas like space and environmental psychology, retrofit, Passivhaus and whole life carbon. Along the way, I also worked in CSR and communications, which gave me a different perspective on how organisations engage with sustainability.

Something not many people know is that I also have a degree in drama direction and ran my own theatre company for five years, performing across Spain. That combination, understanding people, communication and the built environment, has really shaped how I approach sustainability. It's much more than just technical - it's behavioural, cultural and often about how decisions are made under pressure.

What does a typical day working in sustainability look like for you?

There isn't really a typical day. It can range from supporting project teams with specific decisions such as materials, energy strategies or carbon, to working at a more strategic level with the business, setting direction, developing tools or engaging with clients. A big part of the role is also translation, helping make sustainability relevant and easy to understand for different audiences.

What projects are you working on currently?

One of the main pieces of work at the moment has been developing our Sustainability Pathfinder handbook. It's a unique 'choose-your-own adventure' style guide that provides simple, practical advice and guidance for built environment businesses that are under pressure to move the needle on ESG goals. It came from a realisation that sustainability can feel overwhelming, and that expecting people to engage with a fixed, technical definition of it isn't always effective. The Pathfinder is designed to break sustainability down into something more manageable and usable, something that supports teams and clients to explore it in a way that makes sense for their project, rather than feeling like they have to "get it right" in some fixed way.

Alongside that, we're continuing to support clients across retrofit, whole life carbon assessments, BREEAM, Net Zero Strategies and embedding sustainability into project delivery in a more practical way.

Credit: Ward Williams

Which industries do you feel are blazing a trail for others to follow in terms of sustainability?

Some of the most interesting progress is happening where industries are being forced to confront constraints, whether that's regulation, resource scarcity or public scrutiny. Parts of the built environment are starting to move, particularly around whole life carbon and retrofit, but it's still uneven.

Outside construction, sectors like food and manufacturing are often further ahead in terms of thinking about systems, supply chains and circularity. There's a lot we can learn from that.

Which 'green skills' are you looking for in new recruits to take your business to the next level?

Technical knowledge is important, but it's not enough on its own. We're looking for people who can think critically, ask good questions, and navigate complexity without defaulting to simple answers. Too often, we still place more value on technical skills over so-called ‘soft' skills when in reality, both are equally important.

Communication is key in sustainability and so is persuasion. The ability to translate complex ideas into something others can understand, engage with and act on. And importantly, a level of curiosity and willingness to challenge how things are done.

Where do you see the next wave of green ideas and leaders coming from?

Not from one place. Some of it will come from younger professionals entering the industry with different expectations. But equally, it will come from people already in the system who are determined to question it. Often the most impactful ideas come from the edges, where people are connecting different disciplines or challenging assumptions.

What area or aspect of sustainability do you think isn't getting the attention it deserves?

The human side of it. We focus a lot on targets, metrics and technologies, but less on how people actually engage with sustainability in practice. If people don't understand it, don't feel ownership of it, or don't see where they fit, then it doesn't matter how good the strategy is.

Are there any past or historic green initiatives you wish you'd been a part of?

The early development of Passivhaus. Not just because of the performance outcomes, but because of the clarity of thinking and the willingness to challenge conventional approaches. Also, I've always admired the work coming out of teams like Futerra. There's a level of creativity and clarity in how they approach sustainability that I think the industry can learn a lot from.

Which setback or failure has taught you the most about sustainability?

Indifference. People not caring about sustainability, or seeing it as someone else's problem, or a problem of the future, or a problem 'we don't have budget for'. Which is odd, given we all live on the same planet. That's been the biggest lesson for me, if people don't connect with it, nothing else really matters.

What's the best piece of advice you've been given during your time in sustainability?

Don't try to solve everything at once. Focus on what you can influence and build from there.

What do you know about sustainability now that you wish someone had told you when you were starting out?

That it's not about having all the answers. It's about asking better questions - and also being comfortable with complexity. And that progress often comes from lots of small decisions, rather than one big solution!