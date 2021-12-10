Net Zero Culture Spotlight: Carly Leonard CEO of PECT

clock • 2 min read

BusinessGreen's senior reporter, Cecilia Keating speaks with Carly Leonard, CEO of PECT ahead of her case study presentation at our Net Zero Culture Summit.

 

Earlier this month BusinessGreen's senior reporter, Cecilia Keating spoke with Carly Leonard, CEO of PECT ahead of her case study presentation at our Net Zero Culture Summit.

PECT is an environmental charity with almost three decades of experience helping to preserve, protect and enhance the environment. Their vision is for sustainable places where the natural environment is healthy, communities are involved in their area, health and well-being is improved for all and resource use is responsible. This involves everything from planting trees and wildflowers, supporting businesses to reduce their environmental impact, helping people make more sustainable choices on food and travel and inspiring young people to care about nature and protect their environment for the future.

Leonard became Chief Executive at PECT in 2015. She oversees the work of the charity and puts in place plans and strategies for the future. Day-to-day, Carly is involved in everything from developing new opportunities for PECT, shaping the direction of existing projects, working with the Board and talking to people about what the charity does.

Leonard has worked in sustainability for around 15 years. As well as within a charity, she has worked in social enterprise, local and regional government and the private sector. She has held roles in project management, IT systems implementation, finance and procurement, communications and operations management. 

In this interview Leonard discusses PECT's work towards net zero and how you can help embed changes into the people and culture of your organisation. Watch the interview to discover ways your organisation can work with what it has in place already to play it's part in the transition. 

Net Zero Culture took place on 7 December, but don't worry if you missed any of the sessions that took place! You can now log in or sign up to catch up on demand.

Leonard was joined by Alison Vipond, the sustainability policy and innovation lead at the Ecology Building Society to discuss embedding sustainability and delivering impact. The session included a case study describing how PECT and the ecology Building Society have used iiE to embed sustainability and deliver tangible impact through behaviour change activities.

Free places are available for senior corporate executives involved in sustainability, NGO's, national government and not-for-profit organisations.

Visit our dedicated event website here for the full details. 

 

Related Topics

Most read
01

Southampton industrial cluster hopes to become UK's next hydrogen hub

09 December 2021 • 3 min read
02

Global Briefing: Panama Canal Authority eyes emissions fee for ships

03 December 2021 • 7 min read
03

New upskilling program aims to train the food industry in climate impact awareness

07 December 2021 • 3 min read
04

'Titanic pivot from coal to hydrogen': Are steelmakers prepared for the rapid net zero transformation ahead?

06 December 2021 • 6 min read
05

World's largest chemical companies accused of hiding toxic chemical production behind green screen

09 December 2021 • 3 min read

More on Net Zero Now

Compliance with ULEZ standards has more than doubled since 2017, with 92 per cent of vehicles complying one month after the zone expanded in October| Credit: citytransportinfo via Creative Commons
Transport

London ULEZ expansion achieved 92 per cent compliance rate in first month

New statistics released today by the Mayor of London's office reveal the positive impact of the expanded scheme since it launched in October

Bea Tridimas
clock 10 December 2021 • 3 min read
Scotland must up its climate policies in order to achieve its ambitious target of slashing 75 per cent of emissions by 2030.
Politics

Scottish climate policy framework 'in jeopardy', CCC warns

CCC's annual progress report on the Scottish Parliament's climate efforts commends the country for its ambitious targets, but warns strategy for delivering net zero emissions remains unclear

Bea Tridimas
clock 08 December 2021 • 3 min read
BG Deputy Editor Michael Holder speaks to David Shuckman
Marketing

'Massive challenge of translation': David Shukman warns complex language could hold back net zero transition

Opening session at BusinessGreen's Net Zero Culture summit sees former BBC science editor call on climate communicators to take care when 'translating' environmental concepts and terms for the wider public

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 December 2021 • 3 min read