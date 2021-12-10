Net Zero Culture Spotlight: Carly Leonard CEO of PECT

Earlier this month BusinessGreen's senior reporter, Cecilia Keating spoke with Carly Leonard, CEO of PECT ahead of her case study presentation at our Net Zero Culture Summit.

PECT is an environmental charity with almost three decades of experience helping to preserve, protect and enhance the environment. Their vision is for sustainable places where the natural environment is healthy, communities are involved in their area, health and well-being is improved for all and resource use is responsible. This involves everything from planting trees and wildflowers, supporting businesses to reduce their environmental impact, helping people make more sustainable choices on food and travel and inspiring young people to care about nature and protect their environment for the future.

Leonard became Chief Executive at PECT in 2015. She oversees the work of the charity and puts in place plans and strategies for the future. Day-to-day, Carly is involved in everything from developing new opportunities for PECT, shaping the direction of existing projects, working with the Board and talking to people about what the charity does.

Leonard has worked in sustainability for around 15 years. As well as within a charity, she has worked in social enterprise, local and regional government and the private sector. She has held roles in project management, IT systems implementation, finance and procurement, communications and operations management.

In this interview Leonard discusses PECT's work towards net zero and how you can help embed changes into the people and culture of your organisation. Watch the interview to discover ways your organisation can work with what it has in place already to play it's part in the transition.

Net Zero Culture took place on 7 December, but don't worry if you missed any of the sessions that took place! You can now log in or sign up to catch up on demand.

Leonard was joined by Alison Vipond, the sustainability policy and innovation lead at the Ecology Building Society to discuss embedding sustainability and delivering impact. The session included a case study describing how PECT and the ecology Building Society have used iiE to embed sustainability and deliver tangible impact through behaviour change activities.

Free places are available for senior corporate executives involved in sustainability, NGO's, national government and not-for-profit organisations.

Visit our dedicated event website here for the full details.