Editors Briefing: Six months on from COP26, what has been achieved, what hasn't, and what may happen next

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

VIDEO: The BusinessGreen editorial team discuss Australia's 'climate election', climate scepticism in the finance sector and the continued calls for Ministers to prioritise energy efficiency

At the close of last month BusinessGreen held its latest Editors Briefing, a lively, virtual discussion which saw the editorial team reflect on developments in the green economy in the six months that have passed since Glasgow hosted the COP26 Climate Summit and the government launched its flagship Net Zero Strategy.

The virtual Editors Briefing takes place on the last Friday of each month and can be attended live by BusinessGreen members, where they can ask questions about the latest stories and join the discussion around some of the major recent stories reported on BusinessGreen. Clips from last month's event can be watched above.

The next Editors Briefing is taking place at 11:00 on Friday 24 June. To sign up to take part in the next briefing you must be a BusinessGreen member. More details on how to join and subscribe are available here

Related Topics

More on BusinessGreen

The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards take place this year on 22 June in central London
BusinessGreen

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022: Finalists Announced

Shortlisted companies can now reserve their place at the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022, which will take place in central London on the evening of 22 June

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 12 April 2022 • 6 min read
The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan addressed top business leaders at a reception hosted by The Climate Pledge and BusinessGreen
Climate change

Mayor of London urges firms to grasp 'massive first-mover advantage' in net zero transition

Sadiq Khan hails growing numbers of firms committed to delivering net zero emissions, at reception last night co-hosted by The Climate Pledge and BusinessGreen

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 31 March 2022 • 3 min read
Sky-high energy bills send business investment in energy efficiency soaring
Efficiency

Sky-high energy bills send business investment in energy efficiency soaring

Energy services provider reports surge in interest, but majority of UK businesses continue to miss out on major opportunities to slash their energy bills through energy conservation measures

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 March 2022 • 2 min read