Women and net zero: Who is tracking gender disparity in the UK's green jobs market?

PwC has warned the net zero transition could 'perpetuate inequalities' across the OCED without more targeted intervention from government and business - but without better tracking of diversity in the sector, will organisations be able to credibly claim they are making progress?
Could women end up being side-lined by the UK's net zero transition? That is the question raised by new research published this week that warns that unless concerted action is taken to tackle historical...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial