How to finance Scope 3 emissions reductions on farms

clock • 5 min read
Unlocking funding for farms can help transition the agriculture sector from a carbon emiter to a carbon sink. Credit: Shutterstock/Andrii Yalanskyi
Image:

Unlocking funding for farms can help transition the agriculture sector from a carbon emiter to a carbon sink. Credit: Shutterstock/Andrii Yalanskyi

This article originally appeared as part of our Food Weekly newsletter. Subscribe to get sustainability food news in your inbox every Thursday. As the food and agriculture industry takes a closer...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

So, you want to take a slow stroll to net zero? OK, but how exactly?

04 February 2022 • 12 min read
02

'One in five buyers goes electric': Record EV sales take average new car CO2 to record low

04 February 2022 • 4 min read
03

EPCs don't like heat pumps - and that's a problem

10 February 2022 • 7 min read
04

Leading CEOs join PM's rebooted Business Council in bid to 'accelerate net zero'

05 February 2022 • 5 min read
05

'Climate heroes': Government urged to launch green skills 'charm offensive'

07 February 2022 • 6 min read

More on Supply chain

How Apkudo is automating supply chain links to fight e-waste
Supply chain

How Apkudo is automating supply chain links to fight e-waste

The US supply chain automation specialist is celebrating its latest successful funding round

Deonna Anderson, GreenBiz.com
clock 11 February 2022 • 3 min read
CPP Investments manages around $550bn assets
Investment

CPP Investments to double green portfolio to $130bn by 2030 in net zero drive

Canada Pensions Plan Investment Board, which recently pumped $330m into Octopus Energy, targets net zero portfolio by 2050

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 February 2022 • 3 min read
Credit: BMW
Supply chain

BMW fires up plan to boost green steel procurement

Auto giant sets target to ensure 40 per cent of the steel used in its European plants comes from low carbon sources

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 February 2022 • 3 min read