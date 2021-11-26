What the great resignation means for sustainability professionals

clock • 5 min read
What the great resignation means for sustainability professionals

Earlier this month, a data reporter for Recode, Rani Molla, tweeted that Google searches for the phrase "how to send a resignation email" jumped 3,450 percent over the past three months. During the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Poll: Climate change top issue for British public, trumping concerns over Covid-19 and Brexit

24 November 2021 • 4 min read
02

UN highlights ultra-low carbon footprint of nuclear and renewables

22 November 2021 • 3 min read
03

Government sets out net zero buildings guide for UK's public sector estate

23 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

'Whatever it takes, find a way': Ford sets goal of becoming world's largest EV maker

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
05

Green Finance Institute unveils plan to boost EU's building renovation finance market

24 November 2021 • 3 min read

More on Skills

'Our job is done as a developer and asset owner': Good Energy puts its power generation portfolio up for sale
Energy

'Our job is done as a developer and asset owner': Good Energy puts its power generation portfolio up for sale

Green energy company announces pivot to clean energy and transport services, as it announces plans to invest further in Zap Map and develop new solar projects

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 26 November 2021 • 2 min read
Net Zero Culture Summit: New speakers confirmed for latest net zero event
Marketing

Net Zero Culture Summit: New speakers confirmed for latest net zero event

Former BBC Science Editor David Shuckman, writer Alice Bell, and CEO of the Behavioural Insights Team David Halpern join line up for next month's Net Zero Culture Summit

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 25 November 2021 • 2 min read
Sustainable self-care: Consumer health sector pledges to improve environmental impact of products
Management

Sustainable self-care: Consumer health sector pledges to improve environmental impact of products

P&G and GSK are among companies to commit to reducing their plastics impact and CO2 emissions as part of a new charter on sustainable self-care

Bea Tridimas
clock 25 November 2021 • 2 min read