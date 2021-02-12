Why energy efficiency is key to net zero
Hundreds of companies are announcing net zero strategies, but where are the energy efficiency programmes that should be at their heart?
Have you heard the marketing expression, "Don't sell the steak, sell the sizzle"? Coined by advertising great Elmer Wheeler in the 1930s, the idea is it's easier to sell an idea than a product. After all,...
Government blames Covid-19 for Green Homes Grant woes
Green business groups left baffled and frustrated by decision to withdraw over £1bn from flagship green home upgrade programme
Taxing questions: How the government's 'limited understanding' of environmental taxes is hampering green goals
National Audit Office urges government to start measuring impacts of environmental taxes more closely in order to give Parliament a better idea of the role tax can play in meeting green goals
Government confirms carbon trading plans, ups auction reserve price
BEIS confirms £22 floor price for carbon allowances at auction in new domestic emissions trading scheme