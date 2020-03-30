SDG15: Life on Land
All BusinessGreen's coverage on SDG15 and the global effort to protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems and halt biodiversity loss
From tackle deforestation to new approaches to sustainable farming, businesses are at the heart of the effort to deliver SDG14.
All BusinessGreen's coverage on SDG14 and the global effort to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development
SDG16: Fostering peace, justice and strong institutions in a world under duress
SDG16 calls for the promotion of peaceful and inclusive societies and accountable and inclusive institutions – its goals have never felt more important
Cohabiting with a virus: We must learn to live life on land more sustainably
The current pandemic crisis offers a chance to reimagine our approaches to managing natural resources, argues Martin Noponen of the Rainforest Alliance
SDG15: How carbon offsets are protecting forests - and changing lives
Corporate investment in carbon offsets is helping to fund a project in West Africa that is delivering on multiple Sustainable Development Goals through its protection of precious forest habitats and its services for local communities
SDG15: How can businesses best protect life on land?
From natural capital accounting and nature based solutions to vertical farming and net zero strategies, a suite of policies are emerging to help businesses support SDG15 and protect life on land
SDG15: The fight for life on land
Progress on protecting life on land has been agonisingly slow, as deforestation and habitat loss has accelerated, but hopes remain that a step change in global land management can yet be engineered
Why BASF, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Colgate-Palmolive view the SDGs as an innovation catalyst
Top corporates reveal how the SDGs can deliver a lot more than a burnished reputation
The case for a Fish-Free February
Ensuring a thriving underwater ecosystem is a key part of the SDG14 agenda - here Simon Hillbourne of the Fish-Free February campaign argues cutting fish from diets can help highlight the importance of sealife to the planet
SDG14: Could electric ferries power up a new era of greener shipping?
From Scandinavia to South East Asia Danfoss is charting a course towards zero emission shipping
'We are watching you': Activists demand faster progress on UN Sustainable Development Goals
An open letter to world leaders calling for bolder progress on the SDGs has been signed by 20 leading activists and backed by 2,000 high-profile supporters, as a new online toolkit aims to help businesses develop SDG strategies
UN Global Compact launches new initiative to spur decade of private sector progress towards the SDGs
SDG Ambition will be led by the UN Global Compact Local Networks, bringing together more than a 1,000 firms across 40 countries to drive progress towards the global goals
SDG500: New platform plans to pump $500m into action on the Sustainable Development Goals
Coalition of private and public institutions hope the platform will help close the financing gap for the SDGs
Accounting bodies call for urgent overhaul of corporate SDG reporting
'Without companies aligning their business models and operations with the SDGs - they simply won't be achieved' experts warn
SDG14: Navigating an ocean of risks and opportunities
The seas are warmer than at any point in human history and life under water is facing myriad threats, but there are still reasons to hope the Sustainable Development Goal focused on the world's oceans can be met
Could climate action unlock a decade of SDG delivery?
If the latest analysis of business reporting on the SDGs is anything to go by, action on climate change feels like a box some of us leave hanging around, never opening and unpacking it properly - but yet it contains the keys to unlocking progress on so...
SDG13: How to align profit with the planet
From Ørsted to IKEA, here's what you can learn from the companies at the vanguard of action on SDG13
SDG13 Top Tips: How to embed the goal for climate action into the heart of your business
From science-based targets to the current vogue for net zero goals, here's how to kick off ambitious climate action in business
'Little evidence of joined up thinking': How firms are missing out on the benefits of the UN sustainability agenda
Firms are failing to place the SDGs at the core of their strategies, despite sizeable benefits for addressing risk and innovation, PwC analysis suggests
SDG13: Sustainable Development and the climate emergency
It is the most challenging and the most essential of all the Sustainable Development Goals - and businesses have a critical role to play in determining whether or not it can be met
Why green buildings make for better investments
Investing in greener buildings and offices delivers significant financial, environmental and wellbeing returns, argues BNP Paribas Real Estate UK CEO Andy Martin
MUD Jeans aims to unzip market for circular denim
The Dutch denim company wants to take the most popular fashion product in the world - a pair of jeans - and make it in the most sustainable way possible
Consumer goods sector's 2020 deforestation goal 'impossible' to meet, CDP warns
Non-profit warns not enough concrete action being taken by consumer goods giants to tackle deforestation and commodity risk across their supply chains
SDG12 Top Tips: How to embrace circular business models
Changing your business model from a linear take, make, dispose model can seem daunting, but there are concrete steps any business can take in pursuit of SDG12
SDG12: Can sustainable consumption save capitalism from itself?
The UN's goal to deliver sustainable production and consumption requires a drastic transformation of current business models - can the green economy deliver?
Paul Polman: Business chiefs must 'reinvent capitalism' to thrive in 21st century
Polman calls capitalism 'damaged ideology' and urges private sector to spearhead progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals
SDG 11: Why private investment must step up to deliver green, resilient cities
More leadership from the private sector is needed to spur action towards delivering sustainable cities by 2030, argues GlobeScan's Stacy Rowland
Huge finance gap leaving millions without access to electricity and clean cooking, report warns
Research by Sustainable Energy for All initiative finds just a quarter of the required investment for universal electricity access is being delivered
SDG11: How granular data is helping to tackle the air pollution crisis
US air sensor pioneer is working with governments, businesses, and communities around the world to ensure action to tackle air pollution - and deliver on SDG11 - is properly targeted
Report: Top corporates embrace ESG and SDG reporting
But annual update from World Business Council for Sustainable Development warns governments and regulators are still not doing enough to standardised green reporting