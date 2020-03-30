SDG15: Life on Land

All BusinessGreen's coverage on SDG15 and the global effort to protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems and halt biodiversity loss

From tackle deforestation to new approaches to sustainable farming, businesses are at the heart of the effort to deliver SDG14.

  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments
SDG14: Life Below Water

All BusinessGreen's coverage on SDG14 and the global effort to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development

Subsistent farming in Yunnan Province, southern China | Credit: JialiangGao
SDG15: The fight for life on land

Progress on protecting life on land has been agonisingly slow, as deforestation and habitat loss has accelerated, but hopes remain that a step change in global land management can yet be engineered

The case for a Fish-Free February

Ensuring a thriving underwater ecosystem is a key part of the SDG14 agenda - here Simon Hillbourne of the Fish-Free February campaign argues cutting fish from diets can help highlight the importance of sealife to the planet

Could climate action unlock a decade of SDG delivery?

If the latest analysis of business reporting on the SDGs is anything to go by, action on climate change feels like a box some of us leave hanging around, never opening and unpacking it properly - but yet it contains the keys to unlocking progress on so...