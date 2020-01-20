'Show leadership': World Economic Forum urges Davos delegates to set net zero goals

All companies attending the Swiss summit have been asked to set targets to hit net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has requested that all companies attending this year's Davos Summit make a pledge to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest, in a bid to make this year's meeting a "breakthrough moment for business action on climate change".

The WEF announced this morning that Klaus Schwab, the forum's founder and executive chairman, and the heads of Bank of America and Royal DSM, have written to company leaders urging them to set a net zero goal.

"As a leader of one of the world's foremost global companies and a valued partner of the World Economic Forum, we encourage you to use the opportunity of your upcoming participation to make a commitment to act on climate change," the letter reads. "If you have not done so already, we invite you to set a target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner."

"We look forward to the Annual Meeting 2020 being a breakthrough moment for business action on climate change and thank you in advance for your consideration and leadership in helping the world address this urgent global issue," it added.

The missive was accompanied by a note advising firms on the process for setting a net zero target, suggesting companies also set an interim 2030 goal and take steps to disclose the climate risks facing their business.

Executives from some of the world's largest companies are expected to touch down in Davos today ready for the start of the annual conference tomorrow.

The letter urging more ambitious climate action is the latest sign Davos organisers are keen for the event to be seen as part of the solution to the climate crisis rather than a talking shop for the world's rich and famous.

Climate change has already been given a high billing in the programme, with sessions such as 'Averting a Climate Apocalypse' and 'Solving the Green Growth Equation' billed under a 'How to Save the Planet Stream'. Headline speakers include school strikes founder Greta Thunberg, former US vice president and climate campaigner Al Gore, newly appointed COP26 advisor Mark Carney, leading climate economist Lord Nicholas Stern, and Greenpeace executive director Jenifer Morgan.

Meanwhile, organisers say the event itself will be carbon neutral, thanks to more electric vehicles and plant-based foods, alongside offsets for travel to and from the venue.

The summit takes place amid growing corporate concern over the future of the planet, with executives of some of the world's largest companies setting ever more ambitious climate targets in a bid to get a handle on the environmental, social and economic risks climate change poses.

Only last week tech giant Microsoft announced a new goal that would take the firm beyond net zero emissions by 2030, and promised to eliminate the equivalent of all its emissions produced by the firm since its 1075 creation by 2050. The pledge set a new benchmark for climate goals among leading corporates.

The news also comes on the same day as investor-backed non-profit CDP published its annual report on corporate climate disclosure, revealing that just 179 out of 8,000 assessed companies received the organisation's A-grade for their climate strategy and reporting.