UK green economy boosts jobs and turnover, but campaigners fear faster growth needed

Green economy turnover swells 4.7 per cent to hit £46.7bn in 2018, but experts warn growth is off track for delivering on net zero goals

Green campaigners are today urging the government to do more to accelerate the rollout of green technologies, goods, and services in support of the UK's climate goals, after the latest green economy figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed modest growth for the low-carbon and renewable energy economy.

Data from the ONS today suggested the UK's low carbon and renewable energy (LCRE) sectors grew 4.7 per cent to hit £46.7bn in 2018, while the numbers of full-time jobs created by the sector ticked up from 219,000 in 2017 to 224,800 in 2018.

Although broadly in line with the progress see in previous years - between 2016 and 2017 turnover in the low-carbon economy grew by nine per cent, and between 2017 and 2018 at five per cent - experts warned there is little sign of the exponential growth across the green economy that will be needed to fully decarbonise the UK economy by 2050.

In particular, the latest data further highlights how sharp cuts to green energy subsidies have slowed the roll out of renewables in recent years. Figures earlier this week from trade body RenewableUK revealed a sharp drop in the number of new wind farms opening in 2018 and 2019 compared to 2014-2017.

Growth in LCRE sectors needs to accelerate if the UK is to meet its 2050 net zero emissions goal, argued Gudrun Cartwright, environment director at Business in the Community.

"The uncomfortable truth is that the low carbon and renewable energy economy made up just one per cent of total UK non-financial turnover and employment in 2018, and has stagnated at that level for several years," she pointed out.

"We only have two or three business planning cycles before our 10 year deadline to limit climate change catastrophe, but the green economy is still tiny in comparison. There's a lot of talk among businesses about the need to tackle climate change and environmental issues, but considerably less walk. The green economy needs to be urgently embedded within UK plc if we are to avoid an existential threat."

Meanwhile, general secretary of the Trade Union Congress Frances O'Grady slammed the UK's progress on creating green jobs, highlighting how in 2015 the LCRE sectors employed 200,800 people but by 2018 just 24,000 additional jobs were added to the category.

"The climate emergency is a major threat to the living standards of British people," she said. "But we are making next to no progress transforming our economy to safeguard our future. No more excuses - the government must sit down with unions and businesses to plan a just transition to a fairer greener economy."

The government has promised to prioritise the environment in the upcoming March budget, raising hopes it will kickstart the market for energy efficiency improvements in homes and greener transport. George Day, head of markets, policy and regulation at the Energy Systems Catapult, suggested government policy focus and investment in greener buildings could drive low-carbon employment figures up.

"All buildings need to be zero carbon by 2050, and we will need new technologies that work for buildings old and new," he explained. "Crucially, we also need a massive new workforce with the skills to transform the building stock in every part of the UK."

The government today defended its track recorded and underscored its commitment to creating more low carbon jobs. "A greener economy creates enormous opportunities for new employment, with the low-carbon sector potentially supporting two million green-collar jobs by 2030," said Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom.

However, the latest ONS update comes on the same day as professional services company Mitie warned many businesses lack the expertise to deliver on their zero carbon ambitions.

A survey of 500 energy decision makers in workplaces across the UK, commissioned by the firm and carried out by polling outfit Opinium, found 47 per cent of companies do not have a plan in place to reach net zero emissions, despite saying they are working towards the goal.

A fifth said they do not have the time or resources to create a net zero plan, while 15 per cent said they do not have the in-house expertise.

The news also came on the same day as influential analyst firm BloombergNEF (BNEF) published its annual update, confirming that investment in renewable energy capacity worldwide rose one per cent last year to $282.2bn driven by strong wind energy investment in the US and solid progress for the Chinese and European offshore wind industries.

However, some key markets experienced a slowdown in investment, with UK clean energy investment down 40 per cent to $5.3bn, its lowest level since 2007, and German investment down 30 per cent at $4.4bn, its lowest level since 2004.