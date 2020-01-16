Moixa and Honda turbocharge smart charge vision with Islington installation

Deployment of bi-directional electric vehicle chargers at Islington Town Hall aims to help drive progress towards the Council's net zero goals

Smart battery developer Moixa and auto manufacturer Honda have launched the first stage of their electric vehicle (EV) charging partnership with the installation of chargers at Islington Town Hall, the firms announced yesterday.

The five bi-directional vehicle to grid chargers, manufactured by EVTEC and Honda, will be installed alongside Moixa's Gridshare smart charging software.

The system charges EV batteries when power on the local network is cheapest and cleanest, while also allowing for power to be discharged from the car batteries back to the grid when grid power is at its most expensive and carbon intensive.

With five vans plugged in, the system is capable of powering the entire town hall, which draws roughly 50kW, Moixa said.

The move comes as Islington Council strives to achieve its ultra-low emissions zone (ULEZ) standard by electrifying its entire fleet of more than 500 vehicles - a switch that is expected to cut 1,400 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year. The Council has declared a climate emergency and committed to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

"We're working to ensure our residents have clean air to breathe, while also saving money that can be spent on delivering essential services for the people of Islington," said Rowena Champion, Islington Council's executive member for environment and transport.

Last year, London surpassed the annual legal limit of air-pollution within one month. Air quality has been at illegal levels in the capital and most urban areas in the UK since 2010 and is estimated to contribute to around 40,000 early deaths a year. London alone has 4,844 council-managed vehicles, 90 per cent of which are diesel, and all of which will need to be removed from the capital's roads in the coming years to meet net zero carbon and air pollution targets.

Moixa's GridShare platform currently hosts the world's largest single fleet of live domestic batteries across 14,500 homes in Japan.

The Islington project is the first project of Moixa and Honda's European smart-charigng partnership, first announced last spring.