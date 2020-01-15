UN draft plan aims to beef up global biodiversity protection

Changes in land use such as deforestation are the biggest threat to global biodiversity, studies show

Proposals intended to replace a 2010 framework are set to be discussed by diplomats at a major UN summit in China in October

Thirty per cent of the world's land and seas should be protected by 2030 as part of wide-ranging new efforts to reverse "rapid declines in biodiversity".

That is the headline goal set out in an ambitious proposed UN framework to safeguard plant and animal life on earth, which will be considered by governments later this year.

According to draft proposals from the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, which will be discussed by governments at a summit in the Chinese city of Kunming in October, biodiversity protection globally should be drastically expanded, with 10 per cent of lands and seas subject to the strictest levels of protection.

The 20-point plan also calls for stronger controls on invasive species and intervention to reduce plastic and nutrient pollution, as part of a global drive to halt ecological collapse and foster the restoration of ecosystems by 2050.

It comes as scientists sound the alarm about nature's drastic decline under mounting pressure of human activity. A report published last year by the Intergovernment Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) warned that "unprecedented" species extinction rates are "accelerating". "We are eroding the very foundations of our economies, livelihoods, food security, health and quality of life worldwide," IPBES Chair Robert Watson said at the time.

The report identified a million animal and plant species currently at threat of extinction. It identified three main drivers of the crisis, which has been labelled a "sixth mass extinction" and "biological annhialation" by some scientists: changes in land and sea use; direct exploitation of organisms; and climate change.

The draft proposals are intended to tackle these three inter-related pressures and are set to replace 2020 targets that were established at the Aichi Summit in Japan in 2010, most of which have been missed.

Environmental campaigners welcomed the proposals while calling on governments to treat them as the minimum possible goals for which to aim.

The director of Campaign for Nature, Brian O'Donnell, said: "Today's draft shows that countries are listening and that they recognise the increasingly important role that protecting land and water must play in confronting climate change, preventing wildlife extinctions, and supporting people and local communities. This is a very encouraging first step.

"Much work remains to be done in the coming months to ensure that the rights of indigenous people are advanced, and bold conservation and finance targets are included in the final agreement."

A working group is now set to review the draft text at the end of February, before a final draft will be presented for ratification in October.

However, it remains to be seen if a number of key countries will back the plans, with some nations expected to push back against elements of the plans citing economic and sovereignty concerns.