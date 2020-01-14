Flybe rescue? Climate fears mount over mooted cut in air passenger duty

Green groups warn any move to reduce the cost of air passenger duty would be 'unacceptable and completely reckless'

Environmental groups expressed fury this morning over speculation the government is considering slashing the passenger tax on domestic flights to help save beleaguered airline Flybe from collapse.

Green groups, including Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace, today warned such a move would fly in the face of the UK's net zero climate commitments.

They were responding to multiple media reports this morning suggesting the Treasury is considering postponing Flybe's deadline to pay Air Passenger Duty (APD), or overhauling the regime entirely for domestic flights, to help the struggling carrier.

Talks are expected to start later today over a potential rescue plan for Exeter-based Flybe, which is responsible for more than half of the UK's domestic flights outside London.

Flybe is understood to be in the grips of a cashflow crisis as it faces an annual APD bill running into tens of millions of pounds. According to Sky News it is seeking a deferral of the tax payment for three years in order to avoid collapse.

Yet such a move risks breaching EU state aid rules, so the government is also reportedly considering an industry-wide cut to APD rates for all UK domestic flights in order to ease the airline's turbulence. This would provide more time to draw up a rescue plan fo Flybe and help secure more than 2,000 jobs, BBC News reported today.

Passengers on domestic flights currently pay £13 in APD for a single, standard-class journey from all flights from UK mainland airports, although the rate is higher for longer flights and higher class tickets.

Any move to cut APD would spark fury from green NGOs, which heavily criticised the mooted proposals this morning as a boost for the most carbon-intensive form of travel.

Friends of the Earth campaigner Jenny Bates said a cut to APD would be "unacceptable and completely reckless", arguing short UK flights were "exactly the ones we need to avoid in the drive to cut aviation climate emissions to help prevent climate breakdown".

Meanwhile, Greenpeace chief scientist Doug Parr said the idea was "poorly thought out" and "should be immediately grounded".

"The government cannot claim to be a global leader on tackling the climate emergency one day, then making the most carbon-intensive kind of travel cheaper the next," he said.

Both Flybe and the government have refused to comment on the reports. "We do not comment on speculation or the financial affairs of private companies," the Department for Transport (DfT) said.

But speaking to BBC Breakfast this morning, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was "no doubt" about the importance of Flybe as a regional airline, although he added it was "not for the government" to step in and save companies in financial trouble.

"We see the importance of Flybe in delivering connectivity across the whole of the United Kingdom," the PM said.

Flybe operates domestic flights for around eight million passengers each year from airports in Birmingham, Manchester, Southampton, Belfast City, Cardiff and Aberdeen to elsewhere in the UK and Europe.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom promised yesterday that the UK "would do everything possible to tackle climate change". At a speech last week to aviation giant Airbus Leadsom also hailed the "massive opportunity" of developing greener flight technologies and fuels.

If green aviation technologies don't materialise, the UK's carbon budgets for the coming decades will be severely squeezed under current government plans for the aviation industry, including the planned expansion of Heathrow.

Many experts argue the government should be raising levies on flying to account for its carbon cost, rather than cutting taxes. "Cutting or removing the APD would essentially reduce or eliminate the carbon price for flying and would be inconsistent with the UK's long-term target of reaching net zero emissions by 2050," warned Professor Sam Fankhauser, director of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at LSE. "It would also be inconsistent with the UK's international leadership role as President of the UN climate change summit [COP26] this year."

Fankhauser said the government should focus on improving alternative sustainable travel options and consider turning the APD into a pure carbon tax "so that passengers are charged at a rate that reflects the emissions that are created".

"There is no reasonable case for making flying a special case that is exempt from a carbon price," he added.

The UK airline industry, however, has long been calling for an end to the APD, which trade body Airlines UK today described as "ruinously high and uncompetitive".

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, argued adding £26 to the cost of a return domestic flight hurts regional aviation and was not sustainable when other airline costs are increasing.

Instead, he called for a focus on green airline innovation and supporting the international carbon offset scheme for the aviation sector - CORSIA - which is due to come into force in 2021.

"APD is not and never has been an environmental tax," he said. "It has no bearing on the ability of the aviation industry to decarbonise and achieve net zero emissions by 2050. This will be achieved via a range of other measures, including airspace modernisation, the development of sustainable aviation fuels, new, cleaner planes, and the UN carbon offsetting scheme CORSIA, which captures growth in all emissions from international aviation and will mitigate around 2.5 billion tonnes of CO2 between 2021 and 2035."