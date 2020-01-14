London Climate Change Festival aims to 'inform, inspire and bring hope'

Eight-week festival to bring artists, scientists, and businesses together to 'explore ways to live in better harmony with our planet'

A new eight-week arts festival that aims to harness the power of the creative and entertainment industries to raise awareness of climate change is to run in Central London this Spring, in a bid to "explore ways to live in better harmony with our planet".

The bill for the new fesitival was unveiled yesterday and features a raft of activities, events and famous names committed to engaging the public with the climate crisis.

To be held at Charing Cross Theatre from 23 March until 16 May 2020, the inaugural London Climate Change Festival will see figures from the arts, science, and business come together before and after scheduled performances at the theatre for a range of activities and talks, the organisers said.

Planned events include climate-related performances, cabaret, stand-up comedy and discussions between leading activists, scientists and journalists, with sustainable food also on offer for attendees.

Workshops are also being held for schoolchildren encouraging them to write their own one-act play on environmental topics, as well as enabling them to share thoughts and ideas for lowering carbon emissions and eradicating the use of plastic, organisers said.

Proceeds from the events are to be split between environmental charities City to Sea, Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth, and also put towards further activities for the London Climate Change Festival.

"The Festival is to inform, inspire and bring hope," said Janie Dee, one of the Festival producers. "We as individuals can make a huge difference if we have help and focus. The Charing Cross Theatre is a perfect intimate venue with its cafe/restaurant, bar and gorgeous theatre - a great place to safely have some possibly difficult, but always fascinating conversations and move forward with knowledge. Together - we're all responsible."

Talks at the festival will feature a range of green figures, include Greenpeace executive director John Sauven; teenage environmental activist Bella Lack; Caroline Hickman, co-coordinator of the Climate Psychology Alliance; and Tessa Clarke co-founder and CEO of food sharing app Olio.

Several experts from the Grantham Institute for Climate Change at Imperial College London will also appear, as well as ocean plastic campaigner Natalie Fee, food critic Jay Rayner, and comedian Rob Brydon. The full schedule and line-up is to be announced shortly, organisers said.

"Watching my son marching last year through the streets of London shouting 'Save our Planet' was all I needed to want to encourage this," added Dee.

The event takes place six months ahead of COP26, the crucial global UN climate summit being co-hosted by the UK in Glasgow in November, at which countries are expected to come forward with more ambitious pledges to reduce their emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.

The government is working to orchestrate "a year of action" ahead of the crucial Summit and a host of green economy events are now in the pipeline, including the inaugural Net Zero Festival this September.