Government to inject £71m into green redevelopment of former Redcar steelworks

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom promises to do 'everything possible to tackle global climate change' as she hails opportunities of green aviation and industry

The government is to assign £71m of new funding to help turn a former Teesside steelworks into a "world-leading" hub for clean energy, hydrogen technologies, and low carbon industry and manufacturing, it announced on Friday.

The funding will help support work to demolish buildings at the former SSI Steelworks in Redcar, which went into liquidation in 2015, and prepare the site for redevelopment to attract new investment with a view to creating 20,000 jobs over the next two decades, the Treasury said.

Leading the project, South Tees Development Corporation said it plans to set out a strategy later this year laying out its vision to establish the Tees Valley area as a leading location for green energy and industry, including the application of industrial decarbonisation and clean growth technologies.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said the site was "perfect" for redevelopment, and would provide much needed investment in an area hit hard by the steelworks closure in 2015.

"These plans have the potential to transform the Teesside economy and attract manufacturers and other companies into the area - and across the wider region, as part of our wider efforts to level up across the UK," she said.

It came as the Business Secretary today said the UK would "do everything possible to tackle climate change", following a speech last week in which she hailed the "massive opportunity" of developing greener aviation technologies and plane fuels.

Speaking at an event organised by aviation giant Airbus on Thursday, Leadsom said the UK aerospace sector was continuing to go "from strength to strength" and should "be feeling optimistic" about the future, as she hailed "the start of another aerospace revolution".

"Having legislated for net zero emissions by 2050 and with COP26 taking place in Glasgow later this year, we need companies to find solutions on decarbonising transport," said Leadsom, as she welcomed the firm's efforts towards developing greener aviation technologies.

Last month Airbus completed the first flight of one of its 'Beluga' planes fuelled in part by recycled cooking oil, while it is also planning to pilot a maiden test flight next year of an electric-hybrid passenger plane through a partnership with Rolls-Royce, Siemens, and Cranfield University.

Leadsom described Airbus's ambition to create a hybrid-electric 100-passenger plane within the 2030s as "a breakthrough which would literally change our lives - and help create the net zero world we all want to see".

Having secured a landslide majority in last month's General Election, the government is under pressure to rapidly begin fleshing out its plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 across all areas of the economy, with polling showing tackling climate change is a major priority for UK voters.

A BMG poll published by The Independent yesterday found 70 per cent of 1,500 adults questioned would back a 2030 net zero target, with only seven per cent opposed, despite warnings from advisors that such a target would prove technically and economically unfeasible.

The results of a separate Opinium survey published last week, which took in the views of 2,000 UK adults from across the political spectrum, found climate change and air pollution were jointly the second biggest priorities among voters for the new government to address - behind only social care.

Commissioned by conservative think tank Bright Blue, the poll found that 64 per cent listed climate change and air pollution as high priority issues for the government, ahead of action on pension reform, childcare, and Universal Credit.

Yet the survey also found that far fewer voters - 47 per cent for climate change, and 48 per cent for air pollution - actually expected environmental issues to be a high priority over the next five years, signalling fragile trust among the electorate for Boris Johnson's government.

"Overall, the public is pessimistic about the direction of societal and economic issues over the next five years and believes that the Conservative government will deliver on only some of the promises made during the 2019 general election campaign," Bright Blue's analysis states. "There is a significant expectations gap on a range of environmental, social and welfare issues, with many wanting the government to give them a higher priority than what is currently expected."

The findings came in the same week as Chancellor Sajid Javid signalled that the environment would be a top priority in his Spring Budget.