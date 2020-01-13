London Power: Mayor launches green energy company for city's households

Launch of City Hall-owned London Power is part of Mayor Khan's plan to make London a 'zero carbon city' by 2050

Londoners can now switch to a new green energy company owned by City Hall, after Mayor Sadiq Khan formally launched London Power earlier today.

The plan to launch a new green energy company for the capital is part of Khan's target to transform London into a zero carbon city by 2050, while also ensuring Londoners can get access to low-carbon power at a "fair price".

Currently Londoners spend around £3.5bn on gas and electric bills and the city has one of the lowest levels of supplier switching in the UK. Moving to London Power could save households up to £300 a year, City Hall claimed.

"It is a disgrace that many Londoners pay too much to heat and light their homes, with more than a million living in fuel poverty," Khan said. "That's why I've launched London Power - to give all Londoners access to a better, fairer deal safe in the knowledge that they won't be automatically switched to a rip-off tariff when their contract ends."

"London Power is a different kind of energy company," he continued. "For the first time we have a fair, affordable, green energy company specially designed for Londoners."

Plans to create a state-owned utility for London have been in the works since 2016 when Khan was elected London Mayor, and were confirmed in 2018 with the launch of the new Environment Plan for the city in 2018.

Just over 1,000 London residents have already registered their interest with London Power, while Khan himself said he will be switching over to the new service today.

Any profit made from the sale of energy through the venture will be reinvested in London communities to help people suffering fuel poverty and support climate action, City Hall confirmed.

The move comes alongside efforts from Khan's City Hall team to deploy more renewables across London, after it was declared the worst city in England for exploiting its renewables potential in 2016. The Energy for Londoners scheme plans to expand the use of solar power across the city and support communities who want to set up their own green energy generation schemes.

To get London Power off the ground City Hall teamed up with Octopus Energy, which will provide customer service expertise. "We couldn't be happier to launch London Power in partnership with the Mayor, to offer Londoners a good deal on planet-friendly power and to reinvest City Hall's profits into community projects aimed at creating a more carbon neutral city," said Stuart Jackson, co-founder and CFO of Octopus Energy said in a statement.

In related news, Co-Op Energy - which is operated by Octopus Energy - has today launched a new community clean energy tariff which will allow households to buy electricity exclusively through community projects.

The Community Power tariff, a joint venture between Octopus Energy and the Midcounties Co-Operative, will cost £5 more than Co-Op's regular Energy Tariff but will source power directly from renewables projects owned by local communities.

Greg Jackson, Octopus Energy CEO, argued increasing the use of community-owned, decentralised energy will help ease pressure on the national grid and accelerate the UK's journey to net zero emissions.

"Being able to buy locally-sourced clean, green energy is a massive jump in the right direction for this country's ailing power grid and carbon emissions," he said. "Investing in more local energy infrastructure and getting Britain's homes run by the sun when it's shining and the wind when it's blowing can end our reliance on dirty fossil fuels sooner than we hoped."

"Local people investing in local people means that we can all muck in and put the work in to decarbonise where governments and large companies are slow to. I'm so excited to see our grid's green energy mix grow thanks to this product," he added.