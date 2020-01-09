Starbucks deploys charges and jingles to tackle disposable cup use

Starbucks is experimenting with fresh ways of encouraging its customers to order their coffee in a reusable rather than disposable cup

Coffee giant Starbucks is stepping up efforts to nudge its European customers into ditching disposable cups, with the launch of fresh initiatives in both Germany and the UK.

Since Tuesday, customers across Germany have been paying an additional charge of 5 cents for every Starbucks hot drink ordered in a paper cup. The charge builds on a 30-cent discount for customers using a reusable cup, which has been in place since Starbucks opened its first store in the country.

The 5-cent charge on disposable cups was rolled out following a successful trial in stores in Hamburg and Berlin that began in November last year. The trial increased the percentage of orders in customers' reusable cups from 2.5 to 6 per cent.

"One of our key goals is to reduce paper cup usage," said Kai Bordel, Managing Director Starbucks Germany. "The cup charge is the right step to encourage even more customers to start using reusable cups when purchasing drinks. This can clearly be seen from the figures from Hamburg and Berlin." 100 per cent of the funds raised from the paper cup charge will be donated to WWF to fund projects to reduce plastic waste, Bordel added.

In the UK, a 5p paper cup charge has been in place in Starbucks stores for the past two years, in which time the use of reusable cups has increased from 2.2 to five per cent.

However, research from environmental charity Hubbub - which receives donations from Starbuck's disposable cup levy in the UK - has found that while 69 per cent of customers have their own reusable coffee cup, only one in six remember to use it every time they buy a hot drink.

Consequently, Starbucks has set out to tackle the gap between intention and action with a new radio jingle named Grab Your Cup, which aims to remind morning commuters to do just that.

Created by former Fun Lovin' Criminals frontman and BBC DJ Huey Morgan, the jingle can be heard in Manchester by listeners to radio stations, Spotify, and YouTube. The ad aims to boost the proportion of sales using disposable cups to 10 per cent, reducing the number of disposable coffee cups used in Manchester each year by at least 1.2 million. The results will be assessed and used to devise further reuse schemes elsewhere in the country, Starbucks said.