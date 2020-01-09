Fast lane: EU must accelerate EV charging point rollout to meet climate goals, analysis warns

A report from green campaign group Transport & Environment has calculated that the EU will need three million charging points across the continent by 2030 to meet growing EV demand

The EU must accelerate the rollout of electric vehicle charging points if it is to meet its target of becoming 'climate neutral' by 2050, a major new analysis has shown.

Three million public charging points will be needed across the continent by 2030 to power 44 million electric vehicles, according to projections from green campaign group Transport & Environment.

Meeting the goal would resuire a 15-fold increase on the 185,000 public chargers currently available across the EU, which are sufficient to meet the needs of the current fleet but will struggle to keep pace with growing demand beyond 2020, the analysis warns.

Home and workplace charging must be prioritised and around a quarter of the chargers should be located in disadvantaged and less densely populated areas to ensure everyone benefits from zero-emission vehicles, the report adds.

Financing the chargers will require €20bn of investment over the next 11 years, an annual average of €1.8bn, the research calculates. However, the total funding required would represent just three per cent of the EU's current annual spend on road infrastructure.

Transport & Environment is this week calling for co-financing mechanisms to be made available through the European Investment Plan, which aims to catalyse €1tr of sustainable investment over the next decade under the EU Green Deal.

"The Green Deal for transport can only happen with zero-emission infrastructure," said Lucien Mathieu, emobility analyst of Transport & Environment. "This means putting money into setting up the network of public chargers, especially at home and at work, and not in building more fossil gas pipelines. So far the number of charging points has kept pace with demand, but the coming electric surge needs to be supercharged by vastly expanding the charging network."

Transport & Environment is also calling for the upcoming revision of the EU's Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Directive to be used to further accelerate the transition to EVs, arguing it should be turned into a regulation mandating ambitious targets that can drive the rollout of chargers across the continent.

The analysis comes as industry experts predict the electric car market will move up a gear in 2020, thanks to a combination of tighter CO2 regulations and gathering market forces that are tipped to result in an accelerating take-up of zero-emission vehicles.

New EU rules came into force from January 1st that penalise carmakers whose vehicles exceed average carbon dioxide emissions of 95g per kilometre. The tigher regulations are catalysing a move towards low-emission vehicles, with as many as 23 battery EV models and 10 plug-in hybrid models expected to hit the market this year.

Meanwhile, UK industry figures released this week showed EV sales rose 144 per cent through 2019, against a backdrop of declining sales across the wider car market.