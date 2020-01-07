Mayors and physicians latest to join fossil fuel divestment drive

The Royal College of Physicians is joining a growing number of UK health organisations that are divesting from fossil fuel companies

Pressure on fossil fuel firms and the investors that support them stepped up another notch this week, with the launch of two major new divestment initiatives.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) became the latest professional body to announce it is to divest from all fossil fuel and mining companies whose operations are not aligned with the Paris Agreement by 2023, outlining its divestment strategy in a Climate Policy published yesterday.

The move was followed today by a fresh call from the Mayors of London and New York for other mayors to join them in divesting their city pension funds from fossil fuel assets. The call to action from Mayors Sadiq Khan and Bill de Blasio came as they unveiled a new toolkit to support other cities considering divestment policies of their own.

The RCP's new policy commits the body to immediately divesting from major US oil and gas companies that have not acted to address climate risks.

By the end of 2020, it will divest from any oil, gas or mining company that has not set emissions targets, using the Transition Pathway Initaitive (TPI) or an equivalent to identify them.

Then by 2023 after engagement with any fossil fuel or mining firms in which it still retains a holding and a further assessment using TPI, the body will disinvest from any company that is not "demonstrably on a path in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement".

The policy also tasks the RCP's fund managers with engaging with electricity utility companies and others that drive demand for fossil fuels in high carbon sectors such as automotive, aviation, construction, chemicals, and shipping.

RCP fellow Dr Will Stableworth welcomed the new policy. "The fossil fuel industry is driving the climate crisis and is responsible for a public health emergency," he said. "As physicians we have a duty to speak out against this industry and hold it accountable for the damage it is doing to human health."

The announcement sees the RCP - the oldest medical college in England, with 36,000 members - join a growing number of UK health organisations that are divesting from fossil fuel companies. The Royal College of GPs, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, the Faculty of Public Health and the British Psychological Society have all pledged to end their investment in all fossil fuel companies.

The day after the RCP announcement, the Mayors of London and New York launched a new toolkit to support other city leaders considering divestment. The new guide, "Divesting from Fossil Fuels, Investing in Our Future: A Toolkit for Cities", is a product of the C40 global initiative on Divest/Invest. It sets out a pathway for cities on how to divest from fossil fuels and increase sustainable investments,

"Over the last three years, London has led from the front on divesting from fossil fuels and addressing the climate emergency," said Khan. "At City Hall, I am working with the London Pensions Fund Authority to take all possible steps to divest its remaining investments in fossil fuel industries. I have also encouraged local authorities and organisations in London to do the same. However, we need all cities to act now to help protect our planet for future generations."

Globally, organisations managing over $12tr of funds have committed to fossil fuel divestment, according to figures from campaign group 350.org.