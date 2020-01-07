Recipe box outfit Gousto delivers on 50 per cent plastic reduction pledge

Specially designed egg boxes are just one of a raft of packaging-saving innovations from Gousto / Credit: Gousto

Company says it has met its target to halve plastic packaging and is now working to make all its branded packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by the end of 2022

Gousto, one of the UK's leading recipe box providers, has today announced it has delivered on its target to halve its plastic packaging, saving over 100 tonnes of plastic waste last year as a result.

The company added that it plans to remove a further 74.5 tonnes of plastic from its boxes this year, while continuing to work towards a goal to ensure all Gousto-branded packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable by the end of 2022.

The burgeoning recipe box sector, which delivers tailored recipes and ingredients direct to customers, has faced criticism from environmental campaigners who have argued its packaging is excessively wasteful.

However, the industry has countered that many of its boxes are reusable and recyclable, while the use of tailored ingredients serves to slash food waste levels compared to conventional cooking.

Gousto said it had invested heavily in identifying new avenues for curbing packaging waste. As such this year's projected plastic waste savings are expected to come thanks to a UK-first packaging innovation that was successfully trialled with over 4,000 customers in recent months.

The company is now set to roll out a new plastic-free and 100 per cent recyclable insulator across all its boxes, which is expected to save the equivalent of 177 million plastic straws, while allowing for the safe transportation of chilled ingredients to homes.

The new packaging will be deployed alongside other plastic reduction measures, including more loose veg and the introduction of cardboard mushroom, egg, and tomato punnets.

"Our heavy investment in technology and AI has helped us to reduce food waste and more recently achieve a significant breakthrough in reducing plastic in our recipe boxes," said Timo Boldt, CEO and founder of Gousto. "This paired with the sheer tenacity of our employees to own the solution, has enabled us to make huge progress across our supply chain."

The company's long term plans to curb the environmental impact of its packaging could make a significant contribution to efforts to curb packaging waste across the food sector. The company sends over 2.5 million meals each month and is part of an industry that is seeing demand increase rapidly as more households take advantage of the convenience offered by the recipe box delivery model.