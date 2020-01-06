Equinor plots path to 'near zero' emissions by 2050

Norway's state-backed energy giant pledges to cut emissions from its Norway operations by 40 per cent by 2030, 70 per cent by 2040 and to near zero by 2050

Equinor has today released details of new long-term emissions reductions targets for its Norwegian operations, in a bid to bring its emissions within its home nation to "near zero" by 2050.

Equinor, the oil and gas giant backed by the Norwegian state, has promised to cut greenhouse gas emissions from its operated offshore fields and onshore plants in Norway by 40 per cent by 2030 and 70 per cent by 2040, hitting "near zero" emissions in the country by 2050.

It follows a pledge from the firm last April that it would "play an active role in society's decarbonisation" and promised to set climate targets for 2030 and beyond. In an interview with The Times this week Equinor's executive vice president and head of global strategy Al Cook admitted the firm is facing increasing pressure from shareholders to pivot its business model to green energy.

In 2018 Equinor reported oil and gas revenues of $80bn, but it also owns major stakes in European wind farms.

Today's pledge seeks to slash the environmental impact of its oil and gas production, and applies only to Equinor's Norway operations. It will be backed by 50bn Norwegian kroner ($5.7bn) of investment from Equinor and its partners.

Under the plan emissions will reduce from 13 million tonnes to eight million tonnes a year by 2030, Equinor said, equivalent to around 10 per cent of Norway's annual emissions.

"Equinor supports the Paris agreement and a net zero target for society," said CEO Eldar Sætre. "We have already brought CO2-emissions in the production process down to industry leading levels. We are now launching an unprecedented set of ambitions for forceful industrial action and substantial absolute emission reductions in Norway, aiming towards near zero in 2050. This is in line with society's climate targets and our strategy to create high value with low emissions."

However, Sætre stressed the plans would still allow Norway to export vast quantities of oil and gas, even as the world attempts to cut down fossil fuel use in line with the Paris Agreement. The firm also today announced it has taken a stake in Kobold Metals, which specialises in using AI and multiple data streams to find resources such as cobalt. Equinor said Kobold's technology could help with oil and gas exploration.

"New fields, field life extensions, improved oil and gas recovery and efficient operations will all contribute to substantial value creation. The new climate ambitions will strengthen future competitiveness and value creation for Equinor, while supporting industrial developments in Norway," he added.