Net Zero Neighbourhood? Green light given for low-carbon housing development in Wales

Artist impression of the Parc Hadau site, which will be built on scrubland | Credit: Sero Homes

Parc Hadau scheme near Swansea wins planning permission from local council, paving the way for ultra sustainable housing development

A small town near Swansea in South Wales is to become home to one of the world's first net zero neighbourhoods, following a green light for the scheme from the local council late last month.

The £8m Parc Hadau scheme in Pontardawe won planning permission in December, and construction is expected to start in the spring.

The development will consist of 35 homes that will track real-time ‘in use' carbon emissions to ensure they are net zero in operation, the standard promoted by the UK Green Building Council.

The net zero goal will cover all emissions from the house from heating and hot water, as well as the impact of any appliance use, developer Sero Homes explained.

As well as boasting the highest level of energy efficiency, the homes will also come with "significant" on-site solar PV, ground source heat pumps, energy storage, and heat recovery systems to minimise the volume of grid energy used.

Software controls will be used to monitor how much energy the houses are importing and exporting, ensuring any emissions from imported electricity are more than balanced by those avoided from electricity generated on the site and exported from the homes. Household bills should be close to zero, Sero said.

The homes are set to be finished by summer 2021, and have been part-funded by £2m from the Welsh government's Innovative Housing Programme. They will be available via long-term tenures rather than open market sale.

"The principles underpinning our vision for housing are simple—people's homes should minimise the harm done to our planet and they shouldn't cost the earth to run," said Sero Homes' managing director James Williams. "The current housing market is failing to achieve this, and Parc Hadau will bring to life - at scale - this vision for better homes for future generations."

Buildings are one of the largest sources of UK greenhouse gas emissions, largely from the country's old and draughty housing stock. But alongside retrofitting old properties, experts agree new homes must be built to the highest possible standard of energy efficiency if the UK is to hit net zero emissions by 2050.

In October the government unveiled the Future Homes Standard, its plan to ensure new homes have a dramatically lower carbon footprint when in use by 2025. The scheme could see developers forced to include rooftop solar, heat recovery systems, and better insulation as standard, but some campaigners are concerned the policy could be watered down by opposition from housebuilders.