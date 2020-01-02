Hydrogen injected into gas grid as part of 'groundbreaking' UK trial

A blend of hydrogen and natural gas is being trialed to provide heating at Keele University

Green energy pilot at Keele University marks first time zero carbon hydrogen has been injected into UK gas grid

Zero carbon hydrogen gas has for the first time been injected into the UK gas network as part of a "ground-breaking" green energy pilot announced today by gas distribution network firm Cadent.

Dubbed HyDeploy, the £7m trial is seeing up to 20 per cent of the volume of gas in Keele University's existing natural gas network provided by hydrogen, in order to provide lower carbon heating for 100 homes and 30 faculty buildings.

The 20 per cent hydrogen blend is the joint-highest in Europe, alongside a similar trial being run by Engie in Northern France, and could help pave the way for low carbon heating while also opening the door to the development of a hydrogen economy, according to Cadent.

"It is impossible to overstate the importance of this trial to the UK - this is the first ever practical demonstration of hydrogen in a modern gas network in this country," said Ed Syson, chief safety and strategy officer for Cadent. "Hydrogen can help us tackle one of the most difficult sources of carbon emissions - heat."

Heating for domestic properties and industry currently accounts for half of the UK's energy consumption and one third of its carbon emissions, with 83 per cent of homes using gas to keep warm.

But the 20 per cent volume blend being used in the Keele University trial means customers can continue to use their gas supply as normal without any changes required to gas appliances or pipework, while also reducing carbon emissions, Cadent said.

Current regulations mean the UK gas network is limited to a maximum hydrogen volume limit of 0.1 per cent, but consortium led by Cadent was granted an exemption for the trial by the Health and Safety Executive which was satisfied the 20 per cent hydrogen blend would be "as safe as natural gas".

Backed by Ofgem's Network Innovation Competition, the project is being led by Cadent in partnership with Northern Gas Networks, Keele University, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) Science Division, hydrogen specialist ITM Power, and clean energy firm Progressive Energy.

The hydrogen for the trial is being produced by an electrolyser provided by ITM Power which uses an electrical current to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen.

"This trial could pave the way for a wider roll out of hydrogen blending, enabling consumers to cut carbon emissions without changing anything that they do," explained Syson. "HyDeploy could also prove to be the launchpad for a wider hydrogen economy, fuelling industry and transport, bringing new jobs and making Britain a world-leader in this technology. Urgent action is needed on carbon emissions and HyDeploy is an important staging post on that journey in the UK."

Having now enshrined a 2050 net zero emissions target in law, the government is under growing pressure to find a means of decarbonising its heating supplies. Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom has previously indicated the government's long awaited Energy White Paper could emerge in the first quarter of 2020, and that it would include policies for decarbonising UK heating.

Mark Horsley, chief executive of Northern Gas Networks, described hydrogen as "a key piece of the decarbonisation jigsaw, and this milestone allows us to take a huge leap forwards in terms of its use in meeting climate change targets".

"Customers are ready to embrace cleaner, greener solutions in their homes, and projects like HyDeploy give us the opportunity to start making a difference to emissions today," he added. "We're very excited to be a part of it."