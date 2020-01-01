'Truly historic moment': UK zero carbon electricity outstrips fossil fuels in 2019

National Grid data for whole of 2019 reveals combination of wind, solar, nuclear and subsea cables delivered more power than fossil fuels for first time

Last year has been hailed as the cleanest on record for Britain's electricity grid after zero carbon power sources outstripped fossil fuels for the first time over a full calendar year, according to the latest data released today by National Grid.

A combination of wind farms, solar and nuclear energy alongside power imported from Europe via subsea interconnectors delivered 48.5per cent of UK electricity in 2019, compared to 43 per cent generated by fossil fuels such as gas and coal power, the data shows. The remaining 8.5 per cent of Britain's power was generated by biomass energy plants.

UK renewable electricity capacity has rapidly ramped up over the past decade while coal has dropped off the grid as coal-fired power plants become increasingly unviable in the face of government decarbonisation policies and global market trends. The UK has a target to close all of its coal plants by 2025.

Such efforts have played a key role in cutting UK greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40 per cent since 1990, when more than 75 per cent of UK electricity came from fossil fuels compared to just 2.3 per cent from wind, solar and hydropower combined.

"As we enter a new decade, this truly is a historic moment and an opportunity to reflect on how much has been achieved," said National Grid CEO John Pettigrew. "At National Grid, we know we have a critical role in the acceleration towards a cleaner future and are committed to playing our part in delivering a safe and secure energy system that works for all."