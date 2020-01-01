'Truly historic moment': UK zero carbon electricity outstrips fossil fuels in 2019
National Grid data for whole of 2019 reveals combination of wind, solar, nuclear and subsea cables delivered more power than fossil fuels for first time
Last year has been hailed as the cleanest on record for Britain's electricity grid after zero carbon power sources outstripped fossil fuels for the first time over a full calendar year, according to the latest data released today by National Grid.
A combination of wind farms, solar and nuclear energy alongside power imported from Europe via subsea interconnectors delivered 48.5per cent of UK electricity in 2019, compared to 43 per cent generated by fossil fuels such as gas and coal power, the data shows. The remaining 8.5 per cent of Britain's power was generated by biomass energy plants.
UK renewable electricity capacity has rapidly ramped up over the past decade while coal has dropped off the grid as coal-fired power plants become increasingly unviable in the face of government decarbonisation policies and global market trends. The UK has a target to close all of its coal plants by 2025.
Such efforts have played a key role in cutting UK greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40 per cent since 1990, when more than 75 per cent of UK electricity came from fossil fuels compared to just 2.3 per cent from wind, solar and hydropower combined.
"As we enter a new decade, this truly is a historic moment and an opportunity to reflect on how much has been achieved," said National Grid CEO John Pettigrew. "At National Grid, we know we have a critical role in the acceleration towards a cleaner future and are committed to playing our part in delivering a safe and secure energy system that works for all."
Happy #NewYearsEve everybody! 2019 has been a record breaking year for GB electricity. Here's why...1/5— National Grid ESO (@ng_eso) December 31, 2019
✅ Record levels of #solar power 🌞
9550MW on May 14th - the equivalent of approx 1.9 million 5W LED light bulbs 💡💡💡💡 pic.twitter.com/lpdtsLula9
More news
'Truly historic moment': UK zero carbon electricity outstrips fossil fuels in 2019
National Grid data for whole of 2019 reveals combination of wind, solar, nuclear and subsea cables delivered more power than fossil fuels for first time
Boost for small-scale renewables as Smart Export Guarantee enters into force
As of 1 January 2020 small-scale wind, solar, CHP and hydropower will be entitled to payments from energy suppliers for exporting power back to the grid
The net zero decade? 10 key trends to watch for the 2020s
PART TWO: The next ten years are set to be decisive in the fight against climate change - here are the key trends that will shape the global green economy
Waste-to-fuel: Government announces £6.5m funding for green transport fuel plants
Department for Transport announces support for two plants which aim to produce low carbon road and aviation fuel from waste feedstocks