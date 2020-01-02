'The most prestigious environment prize in history': Prince William launches Earthshot Prize

Prince William at a glacier in the Hindu Kush mountain range in Pakistan | Credit: The Duchess of Cambridge

Award aimed at 'highlighting decade of action to repaid our planet' to launch later this year and is open to individuals, communities and businesses

Prince William has announced a major new global innovation prize aimed at combatting climate change and environmental degradation, with an aim to develop "at least 50 solutions to the world's greatest problems by 2030".

Dubbed "the most prestigious environment prize in history", the challenge seeks to harness science to tackle major planetary issues across climate and energy, nature and biodiversity, oceans, air pollution and fresh water, Kensington Palace revealed yesterday.

The 'Earthshot Prize' will be awarded to five winners every year over the next decade, with an annual prize ceremony to be held in different cities across the world each year from 2021-2030, with further details expected to be announced throughout 2020.

Prizes will reward progress across all sectors of industry and society - "not just technology" - and could be awarded to a wide range of individuals or teams of businesses, banks, scientists, activists, economists, leaders, governments, cities and countries, organisers explained

"In what is set to be a ‘super year' for the environment with crucial summits including the Convention on Biodiversity in China and the COP26 Climate Change Conference in the UK, we will unveil a small number of Earthshot challenges in special events around the globe," a statement added.

The Duke of Cambridge, whose father Prince Charles is also been a vocal campaigner on environment and climate change issues, said the next 10 years "presents us with one of our greatest tests - a decade of change to repair the earth".

"The earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve," Prince William added.

The name of the prize is inspired by the space race in the 1960s which saw the USA put a man on the moon within just a decade of the launch of President John F Kennedy's ambitious 'moonshot' challenge.

Lending his backing to the Prize in yesterday's announcement, Sir David Attenborough described the moonshot in the 1960s as "a seemingly impossible task that over a decade became a reality", comparing it to the current challenge to deliver deep decarbonisation over the next 10 years.

"Humans have an extraordinary power to solve the most audacious of challenges," Attenborough said in a statement. "This year Prince William and a global alliance launch the most prestigious environment prize in history. The Earthshot Prize. A decade of action to repair our planet."