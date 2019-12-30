New Year Honours: Raft of climate experts and green business figures receive awards

Queen recognises almost 100 climate scientists, environmental policy experts and green business figures in 2020 New Year Honours list

A raft of key figures working in climate science, environmental policy and green business have been recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours list, which has been hailed as "impressive" for highlighting the growing importance of British green expertise.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said a total of 89 people working for BEIS and its scientific advisory section GO-Science, or who were nominated by the Department, received honours in the latest list unveiled late on Friday.

It follows the Queen's Christmas Day message, in which the monarch said over the past year she had been "struck by how new generations have brought a similar sense of purpose to issues such as protecting our environment and our climate".

Those awarded on Friday included Peter Betts, lately director for international climate and energy at BEIS, who was made a Companion of the Order of the Bath (CBE) for his work on international climate change, which included negotiation of the Paris Agreement in 2015, where he was lead negotiator for the EU.

And there was an OBE in the renewables sector for Virginia Graham who, as creator of the Renewable Energy Consumer Code created, led and developed a consumer protection organisation which safeguards the rights of new consumers installing renewable energy systems. She is the CEO of Renewable Energy Assurance Ltd, the certification company run by the Renewable Energy Association (REA).

Also receiving an award in this field was Professor Sarah Whatmore, who has been given a DBE for her services to the study of environmental policy. "She has applied her academic insights to provide expert advice to government, particularly on finding workable solutions to perennial flooding," BEIS said.

Eliot Whittington, director of the Prince of Wales Corporate Leaders Group on Climate Change, welcomed the "impressive" number of green figures in the New Year Honours list for 2020.

It's impressive how many of the pillars of climate action have been recognised in this year's honours list. Congratulations to Pete! https://t.co/O2vHxeTWz6 — Eliot Whittington (@whittso) December 28, 2019

Elsewhere, former Conservative MP Laura Sandys was appointed a CBE for her services to UK energy policy as chair of the Energy Data Task Force.

And former CEO of the UN's Sustainable Energy for All initiative, Rachel Kyte - who is now a dean at Tufts University in the USA - was made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George for services to energy and combating climate change.

Honoured to be appointed CMG in #NewYearHonours. I stand on shoulders of many. Glad work on climate change leaving no one behind is recognized. We have decade to ensure clean, affordable, reliable energy for all and we can. #SDGs @UN @UKUN_NewYork @SEforALLorg @FletcherSchool — Rachel Kyte (@rkyte365) December 28, 2019

Similarly, Ed Hawkins - the University of Reading professor best known for his 'warming stripes' and 'climate spiral' graphics which use data to visualise rapidly rising global temperatures over the years - was awarded an MBE for services to climate science and science communication. Hawkins said he was "delighted and honoured" by the announcement.

And Adrian Gault, former chief economist at the UK's Committee on Climate Change (CCC) was awarded an OBE for his services to tackling climate change, in announcement welcomed by his former colleague Chris Stark, CEO of the CCC.

So pleased to share the news that @adrigault has been recognised in the New Year Honours list. Adrian was our chief economist until very recently and one of our longest serving team members.



More importantly, Adrian's a lovely, kind and knowledgable bloke. Very chuffed for him. https://t.co/JGop0cxPN7 — Chris Stark (@ChiefExecCCC) December 28, 2019

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom offered her "huge congratulations to all those working within the department and in our policy areas, who have been recognised in the New Year's Honours List".

"Whether it is contributing towards our net zero target, advancing R&D or making the UK a great place to start and grow a business these individuals have made an incredible contribution and I'm delighted to see them honoured today," she added.