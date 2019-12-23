Geothemal energy market heats up with Climeon and Geo40 partnership

Swedish geothermal energy specialist Climeon and New Zealand minerals firm Geo40 hope to deliver first minerals-and-energy plant in 2020

Geothermal energy firm Climeon has joined forces with New Zealand minerals specialist Geo40 to develop a combined mineral extraction and power plant the two firms hope could pave the way for lower-cost renewable heat and power production.

The strategic partnership is aimed at strengthening both firms' geothermal capabilities and "opens up a wide range of global opportunities", such as the potential to recover additional waste heat from existing geothermal power plants to create clean energy, they said on Friday.

Geo40 claims to have developed a technology to extract silica and other minerals from geothermal brine, the hot wastewater that remains from the process of high-temperature geothermal power production. The silica in the brine causes scaling in geothermal pips and wells, thereby limiting the heat that can be utilised for power generation, the firm explained.

But by extracting the silica and other minerals including lithium, Geo40 claims its technology can cut operation costs for geothermal power stations while also opening up new revenue streams in markets which require these valuable minerals.

In addition, meanwhile, Climeon envisages using the excess water filtered through Geo40's technology in its heat power modules to produce clean electricity, and also to increase the output at existing geothermal power stations.

"We believe that our patented technology for silica removal combined with Climeon's technology for waste heat recovery is an exciting development for the geothermal industry and will be exploring the possibilities of a first common project," said Geo40 CEO John Worth.

Climeon estimates that more than half of the world's geothermal power plants have waste heat within the optimal temperature range for its technology that is not currently utilised for power production.

The Swedish firm claims just one of its heat power modules can generate enough clean electricity per year to provide up to 263 typical Swedish detached houses with household electricity. With 100,000 modules. Meanwhile, up to 98 million tonnes CO2 would be avoided annually.

By teaming up its technology with Geo40, the two firms hope to both harness excess heat for power production and "open up a new part of the geothermal market", according to Thomas Öström, CEO of Climeon.

The companies said they would be working together to establish their first combined mineral extraction and power production during 2020, but provided no further details of a potential location or more precise timescale.

"Combining our technologies will enable us to better address the geothermal bottoming cycle market as we together increase the output from existing geothermal power plants while solving many of the issues that geothermal brine brings," said Öström.