What does the veganism tribunal ruling mean for employers?
Ethical veganism is now considered a protected belief in English law, so how vegan-friendly is your workplace?
Imagine you are a strict vegan, and one morning you are in the office, minding your own business, when a pen hits you on the back of the neck. You wince and turn around to find out who the culprit is....
Hydrogen fuel cell sector enjoys record 2019 as demand soars
Strong growth anticipated for both the hydrogen fuel cell sector and conventional electric vehicle charging infrastructure over the next decade, as EV uptake continues to accelerate
BlackRock goes green? Investment giant joins Climate Action 100+
Move comes just a month after the firm was accused of being 'full of greenwash' by former US Vice President Al Gore
Green Bud: AB InBev inks major renewable energy deal
Brewing giant claims it has inked the largest pan-European corporate solar power deal in history