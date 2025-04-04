Five ways to improve net zero action - our new research highlights lessons from the past

clock • 6 min read
Five ways to improve net zero action - our new research highlights lessons from the past

The best net zero solutions galvanise people and make policy relatable - by giving communities a sense of agency, research suggests successful transformation is more likely

The current UK government and its recent predecessors have shown a reluctance to encourage and enable lifestyle changes that reduce our collective demand for energy. Fearing a backlash from voters,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Policy

Five ways to improve net zero action - our new research highlights lessons from the past
Policy

Five ways to improve net zero action - our new research highlights lessons from the past

Karen Bickerstaff, University of Exeter; Alice Moseley, University of Exeter, and Patrick Devine-Wright, University of Exeter - The Conversation
clock 04 April 2025 • 6 min read
Report: UK must tackle high electricity costs to deliver low carbon industry transformation
Policy

Report: UK must tackle high electricity costs to deliver low carbon industry transformation

Aldersgate Group urges government to use forthcoming industrial policy decisions to create 'right environment' for driving industrial decarbonisation at scale

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 April 2025 • 5 min read
EU Omnibus package: MEPs vote for two-year delay to corporate sustainability reporting rules
Policy

EU Omnibus package: MEPs vote for two-year delay to corporate sustainability reporting rules

Companies would be given up to two extra years to prepare for CRSD and CSDDD rules as EU pushes to streamline and simplify flagship sustainability reporting rules

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 April 2025 • 5 min read