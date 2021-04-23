Why indoor farming funding is heating up
Investment is flowing into the indoor farming and regenerative agricultural sector as businesses seek to bolster yields and curb emissions
The billions of dollars flowing into indoor ag, followed by news of a big announcement in regenerative farming, is yet more evidence of the furious pace of change we're seeing in food production. On...
Global Briefing: Artist Olafur Eliasson debuts global solar power campaign
Promoting solar power, calls for a global shipping carbon tax, and soaring German EV demand feature in this week's Global Briefing
UK Green Building Council calls for stamp duty reforms to catalyse green home retrofit market
UKGBC sets outs proposals for a 'green' stamp duty incentive as government data reveals record interest for Green Homes Grant in its final month
