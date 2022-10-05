Zeelo

Zenobē and Zeelo team up for UK electric bus trial programme

Automotive

New partnership aims to offer trial fleets and charging infrastructure to commuter shuttle and school bus operators across the UK

clock 05 October 2022 • 3 min read
