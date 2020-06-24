Wylfa Newydd
Report: Boost renewables for 'no-regrets insurance' against nuclear gap
The UK should scale up solar and wind to make up looming potential shortfall in nuclear energy capacity, ECIU argues
Government insists nuclear plans could be revived, despite Hitachi's shelving of UK projects
Hitachi becomes second developer in six months to back out of plans for new UK nuclear plants, shelving work on the £16bn Wylfa Newydd plant
Reports: Hitachi considering suspending work on UK nuclear programme
Wylfa Newydd plan under serious threat according to media reports that Hitachi is ready to pull the plug on UK nuclear work
Ditch plans for a 'fleet' of new nuclear stations, NIC tells government
UK should green light just one more nuclear power station before 2025, says National Infrastructure Commission - but some experts warn ditching nuclear plans risks UK climate targets
British energy - the return of the state?
IMechE's Matt Rooney unpicks the thorny issue of government getting involved in the energy market
Government enters talks with Hitachi on Wylfa Newydd
Business Secretary Greg Clark tells House of Commons government is considering a direct investment in multi-billion new nuclear plant