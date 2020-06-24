withdrawal bill
Theresa May reiterates green guarantees as she delivers new Brexit pitch
But the Prime Minster's latest proposals appear to contain no strengthening of her offer on post-Brexit environmental protections
Brexit: Confusion continues for green economy as May loses latest crucial vote
Choice now appears to be between no deal and lengthy extension as MPs reject Withdrawal Agreement for the third time
Threat of 'no deal' environment shock recedes as MPs vote against crashing out of EU
MPs will vote today on extending Article 50 as May prepares to bring her deal to the Commons for a third time
Green Brexit chaos: Government defeat heightens threat of no deal exit
EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier warns 'no deal' preparations 'more important than ever before'
Reports: Government considers green amendment to rally Brexit deal support
But commentators warn Labour backbench amendment on environmental protections would not be legally binding
Can we expect a strong environmental watchdog for Christmas?
ClientEarth's Karla Hill warns new enforcement body will be 'hollow' unless more is done to beef up its powers
Green watchdog: Commons approves government concession amendment
Environmental watchdog will now be given more 'teeth' to police UK green standards post-Brexit
Brexit: Government compromise affords green watchdog more powers
Watchdog will get legal enforcement powers under amendment, but green groups say compromise still doesn't go far enough to guarantee environmental standards
Government defeat: Peers rebel to uphold green powers post-Brexit
BREAKING: House of Lords inflicts yet another body blow on the government's Withdrawal Bill, approving amendment insisting environmental standards and powers are upheld after Brexit