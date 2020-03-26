Whitehouse
US climate change report: At a glance
BusinessGreen outlines the key findings from the White House's groundbreaking report the on climate change threats the US faces
Obama gives green light to White House solar panels
Energy Secretary expected to announce plan to install solar hot water and solar PV panels at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue
White House hints that it is gearing up for climate bill fight
Top advisor says it is "imperative" for the US to tackle climate change and address reliance on foreign oil
US to table emission target at Copenhagen
Senior White House official confirms Obama could still attend crucial climate summit
White House optimistic over climate bill chances
Top aide says bipartisan talks are delivering "very encouraging" results
Obama moves to block Bush's "midnight" attempts to relax green rules
New administration moves quickly to undo "midnight regulations" designed to relax environmental rules
Obama names science team
President-elect commits to protecting free and open inquiry
US renewables tax break imbroglio rumbles on
House passes latest proposals to extend renewable energy tax breaks, but fears remain that the Senate will block package that strays from its own plan
Is US renewable tax credit saga finally nearing its end?
Big boost for solar, micro generationn and electric cars on the horizon after Senate approves long-awaited extension to renewable tax credits