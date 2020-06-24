Video Conferencing
Cancelling corporate flights saves companies £2m
12 UK firms drive down costs and carbon footprint by cutting flights 38 per cent through WWF One in Five initiative
How to develop a green flexible working strategy - part two
BusinessGreen Plus explores how a business can create a new culture that embraces greener forms of flexible working
How to develop a green flexible working strategy: part one
Allowing employees to work from home and on the move can deliver significant environmental savings for your business. BusinessGreen Plus investigates
Exclusive: PwC calls on staff to think before you fly
Consultancy giant to work with staff and clients to try to tackle rising emissions from business trips
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2012: Capgemini drives carbon savings with pioneering travel policy
Issuing staff with individual carbon reports saved £2m in 2011, according to innovative TravelWell programme
Companies save £2.4m as WWF grounds corporate flights
One in Five challenge sees five major UK firms cut flights by 40 per cent over two years, avoiding 3,600 tonnes of CO2
RBS aims to bank £200m savings through green targets
Company unveils new three year plan to slash water and energy use, waste to landfill, and business travel
O2's Olympic trial dials up energy and water savings
Home working pilot designed to test Olympic readiness slashes communications firm's environmental impact
Collaborating to deal with that pesky travel problem
Trewin Restorick on the barriers and potential solutions to addressing travel challenges
Video conferencing industry to be worth £2.3bn by 2016
New research reveals burgeoning demand for emission saving video conferencing technologies
How to draw up a green travel policy
BusinessGreen.com offers guidance on how to develop a sustainable approach to business travel that works for your company
European web conferencing market grows to $162m
New report argues desire to cut travel costs and carbon emissions is driving rapid growth in online conferencing market
IT to slash global carbon emissions almost 6bn tonnes by 2020
Wider use of information technology in energy generation, transport, building and industry could cut carbon footprint by the equivalent of annual US emissions
Cisco takes videoconferencing to Copenhagen Summit
Deployment of TelePresence suite part of wider efforts to limit environmental impact of UN meeting
Cisco to bolster videoconferencing clout with $3bn Tandberg takeover
Cash deal motivated by Cisco's aim to strengthen presence in fast-growing videoconferencing market
Cisco touts home working's environmental and business benefits
Survey of nearly 2,000 staff reveals $277m in productivity gains and more than 47,000 tonnes in avoided carbon emissions
The case for video conferencing
Polycom's Glenn Bungay outlines how the video conferencing specialist is working with BT to promote the next generation of low carbon communications
Driving a low-carbon commute
From encouraging carpools and public transit to embracing a remote workforce, companies are learning how successful alternatives to driving alone can offset their carbon footprint and lead to happier, more productive employees
Your questions answered: How can web conferencing support your green corporate strategy
In this exclusive vendor video Q&A, recorded in association with Cisco WebEx Technology Group, the web conferencing specialist's Kate Milner answers readers' questions on how to ensure that online conferencing technologies deliver promised carbon and...
Roads less congested as business travellers turn to lower carbon options
Web conferencing and rail increase in popularity due environmental concerns and rising fuel prices
IT chiefs claim budgets will rise to pay for green initiatives
Survey finds majority of IT directors now regard environmental sustainability as a key issue for their department