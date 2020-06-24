US Cap
California utility quits US Chamber of Commerce over climate-sceptic stance
Pacific Gas and Electric tears up its membership after recent Chamber of Commerce moves to put climate science "on trial"
Duke leaves coal group over anti-climate bill stance
US energy giant quits coal lobby group embroiled in anti-Waxman-markey bill forged letters scandal
Please ensure your lobbyist is kept on a leash at all times
The recent scandals in the US highlights the need for any business with green credentials to keep a close eye on their lobbyists
Could US bailouts curb corporate calls for climate change action?
AIG withdraws from US Climate Action Partnership after congressman questions whether taxpayers' money should be used to fund lobbying for cap-and-trade scheme