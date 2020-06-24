university
Green energy measures could save public sector £375m a year, Centrica estimates
Study by energy giant suggests cost and energy savings across public sector that would result from installing solar panels, LED lighting, and low carbon heating measures would run to £5.6bn over 15 years
University of Liverpool to ditch all fossil fuel investments
Institution commits to selling its remaining £2.8m holdings in fossil fuel companies by 2022 following pressure from student campaigners
University of Birmingham awarded €4.7m for rare earth metals recycling plant
Pilot facility designed to recycle rare earth metal magnets from hard disk drives, household appliances, electric vehicles, and wind turbines
University of Cambridge eyes net zero by 2038 as it adopts science-based targets
Institution claims it is the first in the world to adopt emissions reductions target in line with science based on a 1.5C warming pathway
NHS to assess benefits of smart meters for dementia and mental health patients
Government highlights research on how energy use data gleaned from smart meters can be used to better monitor at-home dementia and mental health patients
Universities warn of no-deal Brexit threat to UK climate research
Groups representing more than 150 UK universities tell MPs crashing out of EU without a deal would compromise vital research links
Times Higher Education to rank universities on sustainable development impact
Initiative is the first global attempt to document evidence of higher education's contribution to on Sustainable Development Goals
Net Zero Now: University of London to 'crowdsource' zero carbon strategy
University to convene meeting of experts in architecture, engineering and design to develop 2036 net zero target
Durham becomes latest UK university to dump fossil fuels
University pledges to divest from firms involved in fossil fuel extraction and commits to becoming 'major international partner in development of green energy'
Study: Corporate sustainable supply chain work guilty of 'limited reach'
Stanford University analysis of practices for sourcing sustainable materials shows most companies deal with only a few materials within a small portion of their supply chains
Degrees of change: Edinburgh and SOAS universities ditch fossil fuels
Divestment movement continues to grow as more UK academic institutions fulfil pledges to end fossil fuel investments within three years
YASA cuts ribbon on Oxford EV electric motor factory
Business Secretary Greg Clark to announce £184m investment in training in science, technology, engineering, and maths training, alongside new manufacturing plant
Sustainable scholars: Cambridge University installs new solar array
373kW array to provide clean power for University's new development of staff homes, student accommodation, and academic buildings