ADVERTISEMENT

The Investor Agenda

Investors managing $41tr of assets call for bolder national climate plans

Investment

Investors managing $41tr of assets call for bolder national climate plans

Appeal is billed as biggest climate campaign ever mounted by investors after firms responsible forr roughly 37 per cent of all global assets under management sign up

clock 10 June 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Ecotricity sells pioneering Electric Highway charge point network to Gridserve

09 June 2021 • 3 min read
02

Study: 108GW of offshore wind and 140GW of storage needed to deliver net zero electricity grid by 2035

08 June 2021 • 4 min read
03

'Game changer': HeidelbergCement plots 'world's first' CO2-neutral cement factory

03 June 2021 • 2 min read
04

'An important step': G7 nations back mandatory climate risk reporting push

07 June 2021 • 6 min read
05

So Energy offers 'first of a kind' solar and battery storage service to customers

04 June 2021 • 3 min read