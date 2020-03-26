T-charge
Mayor Sadiq Khan confirms 2019 early start date for ultra-low emission zone
London's ultra-low emission zone will come into force a year earlier than originally planned, imposing new charges on up to 60,000 polluting vehicles a day
The T-charge: A template for other cities to follow?
London's £10 levy on the most polluting cars highlights how bold regulation can help stimulate new markets
T-Charge enters into force in bid to choke off London air pollution at its source
From today the dirtiest cars will have to pay an extra £10 to enter London's city centre, giving the capital the toughest emissions standard in the world