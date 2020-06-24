SmartestEnergy
Survey: Energy entrepreneurs set sights on flexible supply as renewables growth slows
More than £3bn has been invested in independent renewable energy generation projects since 2012, according to SmartestEnergy's seventh annual Energy Entrepreneurs report
Investment slump: Renewables spending drops 20 per cent in 2017
Independent renewables projects attracted £227m of investment in UK last year, compared to £280m in 2016
SmartestEnergy hooks up with Origami Energy in flexible grid advance
Green electricity supplier SmartestEnergy will use Origami's technology platform to deliver demand response services