SIMEC Energy
Under the hood of SIMEC's new waste-based biofuel offer
Firm is launching new venture offering modular generators powered by biofuels made of waste materials, Gupta-owned engineering business reveals
Global briefing...Australia's Turnbull u-turns on climate policy
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
SIMEC Atlantis Energy plans pellet fuel conversion for overseas coal power plants
Firm is already in talks with coal plants in Europe, Australia, Asia, and the USA about switching sites to run on waste-based biomass pellets
Meet the green energy giant you've never heard of
BusinessGreen sits down with GFG Alliance's Jay Hambro to talk 'radical' biomass, tidal troubles, and the growth of green steel
SIMEC boss: Government-backed financing solution is needed for CCS
EXCLUSIVE: Technology is ready for carbon capture and storage, says Jay Hambro, but lack of insurance solution is holding back its deployment
Green Steel: SIMEC Energy seals hydro deal and targets 1GW of renewable power capacity
Gupta family's SIMEC Energy to buy Green Highland Renewables and reveals plans to build 1GW of renewables capacity in the UK by 2021