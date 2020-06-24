Sellafield
Iberdrola joins PRISM plan to turn plutonium stockpile into power
Spanish utility signs MoU with GE Hitachi's PRISM project to generate power from UK's nuclear waste
Cumbrian nuclear dump 'virtually certain' to be eroded by rising sea levels
One million cubic metres of waste near Sellafield are housed at a site that was a mistake, admits Environment Agency
GE Hitachi backs PRISM to solve UK's nuclear waste problem
Consortium aims to capitalise on government recognition of plan to use plutonium for electricity alongside other disposal options
Sellafield nuclear decomissioning hit by overspend and delays
Committee of Public Accounts warns renewing contracts with poorly performing suppliers may not be in taxpayers' best interests
Sellafield sounds all clear after radiation scare
Site confirms "elevated levels of radiation" detected overnight is "naturally occurring background radon" posing no risk
Sellafield nuclear site reports "elevated levels of radioactivity"
About 8,000 employees reportedly told to stay away from the site, although operator says radiation levels are not dangerous
Sellafield admits sending radioactive waste to landfill
Environment Agency prosecutes company after four bags of mixed general waste failed to end up at specialist facility
GE Hitachi brings in nuclear waste experts to aid Sellafield push
Project to build a plant that reuses UK's stores of plutonium waste moves closer after US giant signs agreement with national lab
Plans for Sellafield plutonium reactor rejected
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority sees technology as immature and commercially unproven, internal emails reveal
Sellafield MOX plant to close
Decision taken as a result of disaster at Japan's nuclear power plant, up to 600 jobs could go